Viralizan fotos de Karol G y Becky G completamente borrachas

A post shared by 𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐠𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐞𝐧👸🏼🌸🌹❤👑💕🎀𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜 (@karolg._queen) on Feb 29, 2020 at 7:35pm PST