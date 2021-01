Hombre mató a golpes con un bate a su madre y su padrastro en Los Ángeles

#LASD Homicide Seeking Public's Help Locating Double Murder Suspect Nelson Fermin Garibay & his vehicle, 14400blk Marwood St, #HaciendaHeights.



HE IS CONSIDERED ARMED & DANGEROUS.



Please call with your tips at 323-890-5500 or anonymous 800-222-8477. https://t.co/wL98VYtI9A pic.twitter.com/ZOfVBL8eX7