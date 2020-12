Un incendio al sur de Los Ángeles quema 3.000 hectáreas en 24 horas

#BondFire is now at approximately 4,000 acres with 0% containment.



The @OrangeCountyEOC has activated their hotline: 714-628-7085.



Firefighters are fighting the fire from both the air and the ground.



Visit the evacuation map for evacuation details: https://t.co/auDNMBCIWs pic.twitter.com/WWWNdHUCxB