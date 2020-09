Al menos 15 muertos dejan los devastadores incendios en EE.UU.

The city being blanketed by smoke from the August Complex Fire is causing San Francisco to have this eerie look from the smoke. Photo taken at 1:35 p.m. Salesforce Tower In the middle.#AugustComplexFire



