Incendios forestales en Florida obliga la evacuación de 500 personas

🚨WILDFIRE UPDATE🚨@FLForestService crews are in day 3 of suppression efforts on the #5MileSwampFire. Additional firefighting personnel & resources are en route to assist.



I-10 is closed from Exit 22 Avalon Blvd to Exit 31 at Hwy 87.



Follow @FFS_Blackwater for updates. pic.twitter.com/9XWX9iueHr