Carolina del Norte: Pareja de hispanas es hallada muerta en un auto

27-year-old Stephanie Mayorga & 25-year-old Paige Escalera were last seen near Kerr Avenue & Randall Parkway in Wilmington, North Carolina on April 15th; they may be traveling in a dark gray 2013 Dodge Dart w/ SC tag #MVS-902. Paige's roommate reported her missing three days pic.twitter.com/jtJ8Efxq3Z