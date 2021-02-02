Conoce la lista completa de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2021 / 20 Minutos

Este año, la edición número 78 de los Globos de Oro será muy diferente a las anteriores debido a la pandemia del Covid-19. En efecto, se implementarán las medidas sanitarias en la ceremonia.

Hasta el momento, el único percance ha sido la fecha, que se vio obligada a cambiarla para el próximo 28 de febrero, cuando originalmente se esperaba que sea en enero como en años pasados.

La premiación que galardona a las mejores series y películas de 2020 se realizará en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, California en Estados Unidos.

Por lo pronto, se sabe que las presentadoras de esta nueva entrega serán Amy Poehler y Tina Fey, quienes ya han tenido la oportunidad de ser las anfitrionas en tres galas pasadas.

Lista de nominados 2021

Mejor serie de drama

The Crown

Lovecraft country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Mejor serie de comedia o musical:

Schitts Creek

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Ted Lasso

Mejor actor, comedia o musical

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actor in a Television Supporting Role



John Boyega - Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy - Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons - Hollywood

Donald Sutherland - The Undoing



#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vhhqb0e3yn — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 3, 2021

Mejor Actor, drama

Riz Ahmed

Chadwick Boseman

Anthony Hopkins

Gary Oldman

Tahar Rahim

Mejor Director

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Mejor actriz en serie de drama

Olivia Colman

Jodie Comer

Emma Corrin

Laura Linney

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made For Television



Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made For Television

Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People
Shira Haas - Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman - The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

Mejor actor en serie de drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Actress in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy@lilycollins - Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning - The Great@jcolburnlevy - Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/70qNZDjh6J — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 3, 2021

Mejor miniserie o película para TV

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Mejor Actriz en miniserie o película para televisión

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Mejor Actor en Miniserie o Película para TV

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

CINE

Best Director@emeraldfennell - Promising Young Woman

David Fincher - Mank@ReginaKing - One Night in Miami...

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6NPhx0dShJ — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 3, 2021

Mejor Película, drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising young Woman

Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Película de comedia o musical

Borat 2

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Mejor Actriz, drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Motion Picture - Drama



The Father

Mank (@MankFilm)

Nomadland (@nomadlandfilm)

Promising Young Woman (@PromisingFilm)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (@trialofchicago7)#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/jsVmNX26Ju — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 3, 2021

Mejor Actor, drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Mejor Actriz, comedia o musical

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Mejor actor, comedia o musical

Baron Cohen, Borat 2

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, La increíble historia de David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

James Corden, The Prom

Mejor actor de reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The little things

Bill Murray, On the rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One night in Miami

Mejor actriz de reparto

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the world

Mejor Película Extranjera

Another Round, Dinamarca

La llorona, Francia/Guatemala

The life ahead, Italia

Minari, Estados Unidos

Two of Us, Estados Unidos/Francia

Mejor Guión

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The trial of the Chicago 7

Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Mejor Película Animada

Croods: the new age

Onward

Over the moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Mejor banda sonora

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul