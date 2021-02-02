Conoce la lista completa de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2021
Este año, la edición número 78 de los Globos de Oro será muy diferente a las anteriores debido a la pandemia del Covid-19. En efecto, se implementarán las medidas sanitarias en la ceremonia.
Hasta el momento, el único percance ha sido la fecha, que se vio obligada a cambiarla para el próximo 28 de febrero, cuando originalmente se esperaba que sea en enero como en años pasados.
La premiación que galardona a las mejores series y películas de 2020 se realizará en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, California en Estados Unidos.
Por lo pronto, se sabe que las presentadoras de esta nueva entrega serán Amy Poehler y Tina Fey, quienes ya han tenido la oportunidad de ser las anfitrionas en tres galas pasadas.
Te puede interesar: HBO estrena "Ronaldo", el documental sobre "CR7"
Lista de nominados 2021
Mejor serie de drama
The Crown
Lovecraft country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Mejor serie de comedia o musical:
Schitts Creek
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Ted Lasso
Mejor actor, comedia o musical
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Actor in a Television Supporting Role— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 3, 2021
John Boyega - Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy - Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons - Hollywood
Donald Sutherland - The Undoing
#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vhhqb0e3yn
Mejor Actor, drama
Riz Ahmed
Chadwick Boseman
Anthony Hopkins
Gary Oldman
Tahar Rahim
Mejor Director
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Mejor actriz en serie de drama
Olivia Colman
Jodie Comer
Emma Corrin
Laura Linney
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made For Television— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 3, 2021
Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America@daisyedgarjones - Normal People@shirahaas - Unorthodox@NicoleKidman - The Undoing@anyataylorjoy - The Queen’s Gambit#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/7lGTdllnUf
Mejor actor en serie de drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best Actress in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy@lilycollins - Emily in Paris— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 3, 2021
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning - The Great@jcolburnlevy - Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/70qNZDjh6J
Mejor miniserie o película para TV
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Mejor Actriz en miniserie o película para televisión
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Mejor Actor en Miniserie o Película para TV
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
CINE
Mejor Actriz en miniserie o película para televisión
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Best Director@emeraldfennell - Promising Young Woman— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 3, 2021
David Fincher - Mank@ReginaKing - One Night in Miami...
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6NPhx0dShJ
Mejor Película, drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising young Woman
Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor Película de comedia o musical
Borat 2
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Mejor Actriz, drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Motion Picture - Drama— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 3, 2021
The Father
Mank (@MankFilm)
Nomadland (@nomadlandfilm)
Promising Young Woman (@PromisingFilm)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (@trialofchicago7)#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/jsVmNX26Ju
Mejor Actor, drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Mejor Actriz, comedia o musical
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Mejor actor, comedia o musical
Baron Cohen, Borat 2
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, La increíble historia de David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
James Corden, The Prom
Mejor actor de reparto
Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The little things
Bill Murray, On the rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One night in Miami
Mejor actriz de reparto
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the world
Best Animated Film— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 3, 2021
The Croods: A New Age (@TheCroods)
Onward (@pixaronward)
Over The Moon
Soul (@PixarSoul)
Wolfwalkers#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/t8Z9GvtqBj
Mejor Película Extranjera
Another Round, Dinamarca
La llorona, Francia/Guatemala
The life ahead, Italia
Minari, Estados Unidos
Two of Us, Estados Unidos/Francia
Mejor Guión
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The trial of the Chicago 7
Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Mejor Película Animada
Croods: the new age
Onward
Over the moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Mejor banda sonora
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul
Best Screenplay@emeraldfennell - Promising Young Woman— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 3, 2021
Jack Fincher - Mank
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - The Father
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6857YZw3WF