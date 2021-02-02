Conoce la lista completa de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2021

Por: || || Hora: 9:44 a.m..
cine, series, peliculas, nominados, lista completa, globos de oro 2021,
Conoce la lista completa de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2021 / 20 Minutos

Este año, la edición número 78 de los Globos de Oro será muy diferente a las anteriores debido a la pandemia del Covid-19. En efecto, se implementarán las medidas sanitarias en la ceremonia

Hasta el momento, el único percance ha sido la fecha, que se vio obligada a cambiarla para el próximo 28 de febrero, cuando originalmente se esperaba que sea en enero como en años pasados.

La premiación que galardona a las mejores series y películas de 2020 se realizará en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, California en Estados Unidos.

Por lo pronto, se sabe que las presentadoras de esta nueva entrega serán Amy Poehler y Tina Fey, quienes ya han tenido la oportunidad de ser las anfitrionas en tres galas pasadas.

Te puede interesar:  HBO estrena "Ronaldo", el documental sobre "CR7"

Lista de nominados 2021

Mejor serie de drama

The Crown
Lovecraft country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched

Mejor serie de comedia o musical:

Schitts Creek
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Ted Lasso

Mejor actor, comedia o musical

Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Mejor Actor, drama

Riz Ahmed
Chadwick Boseman
Anthony Hopkins
Gary Oldman
Tahar Rahim

Mejor Director

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Mejor actriz en serie de drama

Olivia Colman
Jodie Comer
Emma Corrin
Laura Linney

Mejor actor en serie de drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Mejor miniserie o película para TV

Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox

Mejor Actriz en miniserie o película para televisión

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Mejor Actor en Miniserie o Película para TV

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

CINE

Mejor Actriz en miniserie o película para televisión

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Mejor Película, drama

The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising young Woman
Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Película de comedia o musical

Borat 2
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom

Mejor Actriz, drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Mejor Actor, drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Mejor Actriz, comedia o musical

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Mejor actor, comedia o musical

Baron Cohen, Borat 2

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, La increíble historia de David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
James Corden, The Prom

Mejor actor de reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The little things
Bill Murray, On the rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One night in Miami

Mejor actriz de reparto

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the world

Mejor Película Extranjera

Another Round, Dinamarca
La llorona, Francia/Guatemala
The life ahead, Italia
Minari, Estados Unidos
Two of Us, Estados Unidos/Francia

Mejor Guión

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The trial of the Chicago 7
Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Mejor Película Animada

Croods: the new age
Onward
Over the moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Mejor banda sonora

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul

 

tags:

globos de oro 2021 cine nominados
El Comercio

El Comercio

.

Recomendado para usted