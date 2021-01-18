Aquí la lista completa de Critics' Choice Awards 2021 / Criticologos

El pasado 10 de enero descubrimos quiénes fueron los ganadores de la primera edición de los Critics Choice Super Awards 2021, y este lunes 18, la Critics' Choice Association reveló los nombres de las series que se encuentran nominadas a los Critics' Choice Awards, que se llevarán a cabo el próximo domingo 27 de marzo, y que se transmitirán en vivo por The CW a las 7:00 p.m. ET, teniendo a Taye Diggs como anfitrión del evento, por tercera ocasión consecutiva.

'Ozark' y 'The Crown' lideran la lista de nominaciones con seis cada uno, mientras que 'Lovecraft Country', 'Mrs. America', 'Schitt's Creek' y 'What We Do in the Shadow' los siguen de cerca, con cinco nominaciones cada uno. 'Better Call Saul' y 'The Plot Against America' también figuran como los máximos contendientes a estos premios, listados en cuatro categorías cada uno.

Los nominados en cine se revelarán hasta el próximo 7 de febrero. Mientras tanto, aquí puedes ver la lista completa de nominados en lo que respecta a televisión.

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA

'Better Call Saul' (AMC)

'The Crown' (Netflix)

'The Good Fight' (CBS All Access)

'Lovecraft Country' (HBO)

'The Mandalorian' (Disney+)

'Ozark' (Netflix)

'Perry Mason' (HBO)

'This Is Us' (NBC)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Jason Bateman, 'Ozark' (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, 'This Is Us' (NBC)

Jonathan Majors, 'Lovecraft Country' (HBO)

Josh O'Connor, 'The Crown' (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul' (AMC)

Matthew Rhys, 'Perry Mason' (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Christine Baranski, 'The Good Fight' (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman, 'The Crown' (Netflix)

Emma Corrin, 'The Crown' (Netflix)

Claire Danes, 'Homeland' (Showtime)

Laura Linney, 'Ozark' (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett, 'Lovecraft Country' (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Jonathan Banks, 'Better Call Saul' (AMC)

Justin Hartley, 'This Is Us' (NBC)

John Lithgow, 'Perry Mason' (HBO)

Tobias Menzies, 'The Crown' (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey, 'Ozark' (Netflix)

Michael K. Williams, 'Lovecraft Country' (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Gillian Anderson, 'The Crown' (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo, 'The Outsider' (HBO)

Julia Garner, 'Ozark' (Netflix)

Janet McTeer, 'Ozark' (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku, 'Lovecraft Country' (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn, 'Better Call Saul' (AMC)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

'Better Things' (FX)

'The Flight Attendant' (HBO Max)

'Mom' (CBS)

'PEN15' (Hulu)

'Ramy' (Hulu)

'Schitt's Creek' (Pop)

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV+)

'What We Do in the Shadows' (FX)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Hank Azaria, 'Brockmire' (IFC)

Matt Berry, 'What We Do in the Shadows' (FX)

Nicholas Hoult, 'The Great' (Hulu)

Eugene Levy, 'Schitt's Creek' (Pop)

Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV+)

Ramy Youssef, 'Ramy' (Hulu)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Pamela Adlon, 'Better Things' (FX)

Christina Applegate, 'Dead to Me' (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco, 'The Flight Attendant' (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou, 'What We Do in the Shadows' (FX)

Catherine O'Hara, 'Schitt's Creek' (Pop)

Issa Rae, 'Insecure' (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

William Fichtner, 'Mom' (CBS)

Harvey Guillén, 'What We Do in the Shadows' (FX)

Daniel Levy, 'Schitt's Creek' (Pop)

Alex Newell, 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (NBC)

Mark Proksch, 'What We Do in the Shadows' (FX)

Andrew Rannells, 'Black Monday' (Showtime)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Lecy Goranson, 'The Conners' (ABC)

Rita Moreno, 'One Day at a Time' (Pop)

Annie Murphy, 'Schitt's Creek' (Pop)

Ashley Park, 'Emily in Paris' (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly, 'Mom' (CBS)

Hannah Waddingham, 'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV+)

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

'I May Destroy You' (HBO)

'Mrs. America' (FX)

'Normal People' (Hulu)

'The Plot Against America' (HBO)

'The Queen's Gambit' (Netflix)

'Small Axe' (Amazon Studios)

'The Undoing' (HBO)

'Unorthodox' (Netflix)

MEJOR PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

'Bad Education' (HBO)

'Between the World and Me' (HBO)

'The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel' (Lifetime)

'Hamilton' (Disney+)

'Sylvie's Love' (Amazon Studios)

'What the Constitution Means to Me' (Amazon Studios)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

John Boyega, 'Small Axe' (Amazon Studios)

Hugh Grant, 'The Undoing' (HBO)

Paul Mescal, 'Normal People' (Hulu)

Chris Rock, 'Fargo' (FX)

Mark Ruffalo, 'I Know This Much is True' (HBO)

Morgan Spector, 'The Plot Against America' (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Cate Blanchett, 'Mrs. America' (FX)

Michaela Coel, 'I May Destroy You' (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones, 'Normal People' (Hulu)

Shira Haas, 'Unorthodox' (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy, 'The Queen's Gambit' (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson, 'Sylvie's Love' (Amazon Studios)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Daveed Diggs, 'The Good Lord Bird' (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson, 'The Good Lord Bird' (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott, 'Hollywood' (Netflix)

Donald Sutherland, 'The Undoing' (HBO)

Glynn Turman, 'Fargo' (FX)

John Turturro, 'The Plot Against America' (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Uzo Aduba, 'Mrs. America' (FX)

Betsy Brandt, 'Soulmates' (AMC)

Marielle Heller, 'The Queen's Gambit' (Netflix)

Margo Martindale, 'Mrs. America' (FX)

Winona Ryder, 'The Plot Against America' (HBO)

Tracey Ullman, 'Mrs. America' (FX)

MEJOR TALK SHOW

'Desus & Mero' (Showtime)

'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee' (TBS)

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' (NBC/Syndicated)

'Late Night with Seth Meyers' (NBC)

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' (CBS)

'Red Table Talk' (Facebook Watch)

MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA

'Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia' (Netflix)

'Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty' (Netflix)

'Hannah Gadsby: Douglas' (Netflix)

'Marc Maron: End Times Fun' (Netflix)

'Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything' (Netflix)

'Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill' (Netflix)

MEJOR SERIE EN FORMATO CORTO

'The Andy Cohen Diaries' (Quibi)

'Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler' (AMC/Youtube)

'Mapleworth Murders' (Quibi)

'Nikki Fre$h' (Quibi)

'Reno 911!' (Quibi)

'Tooning Out the News' (CBS All Access)