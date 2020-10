Sailor Moon presenta avance de su nueva película

New Sailor Moon Eternal poster 😍🌙 • Incase you missed it before, release date for part 1 is Jan 8, 2021 and part 2 is Feb 11, 2021 🌙 • #SailorMoon #SailorMoonEternal

A post shared by Tsukino Usagi 🌙 (@prettyguardian_sailormoon) on Oct 15, 2020 at 1:49pm PDT