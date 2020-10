Presentan personajes que llegarán a The Boys, tercera temporada

Already watched #TheBoys episode 4? I rarely watch TV shows, but this is a terrific mix of satire, black comedy and social thriller! Wonderful! The second season promises to be as good as the first, for some reason I have no doubts. In the meantime, you can rate my art poster! #theboysseason2 #fanposter #artposter #comicsart #theboystv #theboyscomic #homelander #homeland #amazonoriginal #amazontv #amazonprimevideo #theboyscomic #americanflag #superheroart #comicsart #antonystarr #karlurban #butcher #fucksupes #alexeykotolevskiy #alexeykotolevskiyposter

A post shared by Alexey Kotolevskiy (@alexeykotolevskiyart) on Sep 11, 2020 at 9:17am PDT