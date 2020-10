Reino Unido: Cadenas de cines planean su cierre total

RT - @richardjonesmagic is ready to go beyond real time with Christopher Nolan's TENET in @IMAX! Who else is seeing TENET today? #Cineworld #Cinema #FeelMore #TENET #IMAX #ChristopherNolan #InstagramMagic #Magic #Movie #Film #Cinegram

A post shared by Cineworld Cinemas (@cineworld) on Aug 26, 2020 at 12:01am PDT