La ESA alerta de que la basura espacial es ya un asunto "urgente"

LIVE NOW!



ESA's 8th European Conference on #SpaceDebris begins today! Why is this issue so important to our future in space, and sustainability on Earth? Watch the conference opening on #ESAwebTV...



👉https://t.co/xeFFHHi0Nh#SpaceCare#WhenTheAtmosphereIsntEnough pic.twitter.com/7AUgNuBCqz