La nave Soyuz MS-17 se acopla a la Estación Espacial Internacional

👩‍🚀 👨‍🚀 👨‍🚀 Three space travelers, including Kate Rubins of @NASA_Astronauts, launched aboard a Soyuz spacecraft on a two-orbit journey to @Space_Station.



Coming up (all times EDT):



4am: Rendezvous and docking

6am: Hatch opening and welcome



🔗 Watch: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/4fumKpHiNM