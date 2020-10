Dos rusos y una estadounidense partieron a la Estación Espacial Internacional

Welcome back to space, Kate! 🌠 Kate Rubins of @NASA_Astronauts and Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of Roscosmos launched at 1:45am EDT and are now safely in orbit. Their Soyuz will be the first with a human crew aboard to rendezvous with @Space_Station in just 2 orbits. pic.twitter.com/wbVDP3gRyi