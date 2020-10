Primera misión operativa de SpaceX se atrasa para el 31 de octubre

Bob and Doug set the stage. Now, Crew-1 is ready to #LaunchAmerica once again.



On Oct. 31, the @SpaceX Crew Dragon "Resilience" spacecraft lifts off with @VicGlover, Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker, and @Astro_Soichi of @JAXA_en aboard. Get ready: https://t.co/7GenEpLikY pic.twitter.com/tboteLSCUP