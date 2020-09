El observador Cheops describe uno de los planetas más extremos

Exciting news from our #exoplanet mission @ESA_CHEOPS 🥁🥁🥁 The first #science results are in! #Cheops has revealed one of the hottest and most extreme alien planets to date, an ‘ultra-hot Jupiter’🔥

Full story 👉https://t.co/6YDc1AdQNu #exoplanets #explorefarther pic.twitter.com/g4YIelojAt