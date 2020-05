SpaceX lanzará mañana su primera misión tripulada

In preparation for #LaunchAmerica, @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug participated in a rehearsal of launch day.



They're preparing to launch aboard a @SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and fly to the @Space_Station. Liftoff is slated for May 27 at 4:33 pm ET: https://t.co/HoG4JhRE2O pic.twitter.com/2HUrGJTKsx